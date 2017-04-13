The University of Windsor says that the presence of Legionella bacteria has been found in areas of Chrysler Hall Tower, Dillon Hall and Assumption Hall.

They also say that they received additional information confirming Laurier Hall, the Law Building (Faculty of Law), Leddy Library (West Wing and Main), Education Building (including Mare Nostrum restaurant), Biology Building, Lambton Tower, Erie Hall, Essex Hall and Odette School of Business are also affected.

It was found as part of preventative maintenance program after domestic feeds for hot water and cooling tower systems were analyzed.

They say that immediate and preventative steps have been taken to isolate the source and to eliminate any possible risk it might pose to our Community.

“We continue to work to repair and resolve the issue. We are taking every possible measure to mitigate the inconvenience this may cause. We will provide updates if more information becomes available,” reads a press release.