The LaSalle Strawberry Festival has released this years line-up of family friendly entertainment for 2017.

The Craz-E-Crew Stunt Team is one of the largest and most popular extreme sports shows in the world. Their action-packed, thrill show features professional BMX riders, skateboarders, in-line skaters and stunt artists that have competed professionally in some of today’s biggest international contests. They have travelled the world performing and been featured on Canada’s Got Talent and Got Talent World Stage Live. The Craz-E-Crew Stunt Team Show will take place several times throughout the festival.

Much Music Video Dance Show is a mobile video road show featuring a live VJ on a giant screen with access to all the best music from their extensive video library. The show also includes lighting, special effects and free give-aways with official Much merchandise. Since 1988, more that 20,000 Much Music Video Dance Shows have been produced across Canada. The Much Music Video Dance Show takes place on Friday, June 9th beginning at 8:30 pm.

The Stilt Guys are highly trained performers who bring their own unique brand of HIGH energy, HIGH stamina and HIGHLY interactive entertainment all over the world. The Stilt Guys will be dressed to celebrate Canada’s 150th and will take part in the parade as well as stroll through the festival on Saturday, June 10 beginning at 12:30 pm. On Sunday, June 11, The Stilt Guys will host the annual Strawberry Eating Contest at 2:30 pm.

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival Parade starts at Old Front Road and travels south on Front Road to Sacred Heart Drive. This year’s theme is “Canada 150” and will feature many exciting additions including giant inflatable floats, Canadian themed characters, the Craz-E-Crew Stunt Team, the Stilt Guys and more! The parade takes place on Saturday, June 10th

The fire works display happens over the Detroit River on Friday, June 9th beginning at 10pm.

The four-day event takes place June 8th to 11th at Gil Maure Park.