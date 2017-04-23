LaSalle Police are investigating an ATV crash that happened just after 6:30pm on Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 on Mayfair Avenue near Maple Street.

Police say that a 44-year-old male driver from LaSalle was alone and travelling south on Mayfair Avenue when the ATV struck a street sign.

The driver sustained serious head injuries and is listed in serious condition at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Officers from the Forensic Identification Unit along with Technical Traffic Collision Investigators were on scene for several hours. Mayfair Street was closed during the investigation and has now re-opened.

The investigation continues and anyone with information who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact LaSalle Police at 519-969-5210.