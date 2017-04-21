A 20-year-old LaSalle man has been arrested and is facing many charges after investigation that involved Amherstburg Police, LaSalle Police and the OPP.

Police say that Michael William Mackenzie Martin is facing 25 counts of fail to comply with recognizance, two counts of fail to comply with probation, two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, one count of invitation to sexual touching and one count of luring a child.

Police say that Martin is believed to have been communicating with females between the ages of 14 and 17 that he met through a social media application between December 2016 and April 2017. It is believed that he assumed a particular profile name and

possibly other aliases.

There have been a number of victims that have come forward from throughout Essex County and police say that it is possible that there are additional people that he has had contact with.

If you know of anyone under the age of 18 that has had contact with this individual via social media, in person, or by other means, you are asked to call police.