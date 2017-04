The Windsor Lions Outdoor Rink in Lanspeary Park is now open for non-ice floor rentals.

The rink is available 6pm to 10pm from Monday to Friday or 9am to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

You can browse for availability at www.reconnectwindsor.ca and call 519-253-2300 ext. 2706 to reserve a time.

Available times are subject to change, so please call to confirm. A minimum 2-hour rental is required.