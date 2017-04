Two people are facing charges after a firearms investigation.

Police say they were granted a search warrant for a residence located in the 1300 block of Gladstone Avenue around 10pm on Thursday April 20th, 2017.

It was there that police located and seized two firearms.

The investigation is ongoing and two people face a number of firearm related charges.

Items Seize include browning sawed off shotgun, remington rifle, and a quantity of ammunition.