One person is facing several charges after an investigation in to five Windsor knifepoint pharmacy robberies that all bore various similarities.

The robberies all took place from October to December 2016.

In all five of the robberies, nobody was injured, and a quantity of narcotics was taken.

Following the last Windsor robbery, the Ontario Provincial Police began investigating a series of similarly-styled robberies occurring within their jurisdiction.

The two Police Services shared intelligence gathered and launch a Joint Investigation into the occurrences.

In March and April of 2017 the Royal Canadian Mounted Police began investigating a series of similar armed robberies of pharmacies in Southern Alberta.

An inter-provincial investigation between the R.C.M.P, Calgary Police Service, Windsor Police Service and O.P.P. was launched.

As a result of the teamwork, a suspect was identified and a local arrest warrant has been issued for Dustin Ross Robinson, a 34-year-old male. Robinson faces five counts of robbery and five counts of having his face masked while in the commission of an offence stemming from the Windsor incidents.

He faces numerous similar charges stemming from the OPP investigation.

Robinson is currently in custody in Calgary for similar offences in that jurisdiction as well.

The investigation remains active.