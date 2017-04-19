A 28-year-old Windsor man is facing several charges after a three vehicle crash in West Windsor, Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of College Avenue and Campbell Avenue around 6pm, Tuesday, for a crash with injuries.

Crews found three severely damaged vehicles.

The driver and two children from one of the vehicles involved were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police officers were told by a citizen that the driver allegedly responsible for the crash tried to flee and the citizen engaged in a brief foot chase. He caught up to the driver and escorted the driver back to officers.

Police say the driver was arrested for impaired driving while under the influence of a drug. Officers searched the suspect and located a quantity of prescription drugs and marijuana.

Police say the vehicle the suspect was allegedly driving was reported stolen.

The 28-year-old male from Windsor is charged with two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug causing bodily harm, two counts of failure to stop at the scene of accident causing bodily harm, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, theft under $5000, possession of stolen property under $5000, and possession of marijuana.