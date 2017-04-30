Written by For The Love of Paws:

Sam is a very handsome 9 year old, 35 lbs. Cocker Spaniel who came into our rescue after his owner passed away.

Don’t let his age fool you as Sam loves to go for walks, playtime and car rides. He also loves to be with his person whether is be sitting the couch with you or on his dog bed.

Sam is house and crate trained and gets along with dogs and cats.

Sam is such a very sweet loving dog looking for his forever home.