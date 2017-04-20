Just after 3pm on Wednesday, April 19th, 2017, police were called to the 300 block of Pierre Avenue after an alert citizen found hand grenade in the alley.

Responding officers viewed the item, and an officer from the Explosive Disposal Unit attended the scene.

Investigation revealed that the grenade was inert, and posed no risk to the community, and the item was then removed for safe disposal.

No foul play is suspected.

Windsor Police remind the public that if anyone was to locate any suspected weapon or explosive device, to not touch the item, and to call 911 immediately.