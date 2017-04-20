From Broadway to the Green Room, one musical is making its local debut.

Beginning a two weekend run on Friday, April 21st, Legally Blonde The Musical is coming to Windsor. Taking place at E.J. Lajeunesse high school’s Green Room Theatre (600 E.C. Row West) the show has been in the planning stages for awhile now.

Receiving performance rights after applying a year ago, the musical’s director started putting things together last fall.

“Performers for the show were selected through an audition process,” said Joseph Cardinal. “All crew and performers are here on a volunteer basis. 28 performers were selected to be in the show and we have been rehearsing since December 7.”

Beyond needing time to learn everything, rehearsals also had to be structured in a specific way. Music and choreography were focused on first while scenes were blocked as they went. This meant three weekly rehearsals that usually lasted three hours each.

Hundreds of hours of work were also needed behind the scenes. When the curtain lifts however, it’s something everyone hopes will pay off.

“The thing I’m looking forward to the most is showing our hard work to the audience and living that experience with them,” said Toni Bruner, who is playing Elle’s Boston hairdresser best friend, “The feeling of being on stage in front of an audience is incredible and knowing you are with a cast and crew who have worked so hard for months is one of comfort. We have some strong bonds in the cast that you only get from so many hours together.”

With a venue that’s centrally located and lots of parking, Cardinal hopes to see lots of people attending. Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m. while Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $22 and those interested in purchasing them can do so by visiting Cardinal Music (2569-B Jefferson Boulevard) or call 519-944-5800.