Looking to get rid of those old household electronics including computers, TVs, cameras and speakers, gently-used clothing, old bicycles and even used bikes?

How about clothing that doesn’t fit anymore, or an old door? Then head to the mall this Saturday.

Computers 4 Kids will be on site collecting your old computers, batteries, phones, DVD players, TVs, cameras, printers and more. Equipment collected is refurbished, where possible, and distributed to lower income families or non-profit organizations. Proceeds from any equipment sold are directed towards funding local charitable programs. Equipment which cannot be refurbished will be properly recycled within Canada using safe processing methods.

First Stop Services will be offering shredding for your old documents and other files for $8 per banker box. Please remove file folders, elastics, clips, CD’s and non-paper items otherwise a $5 surcharge will be added per box.

You will also be able to dispose of unwanted or expired medication safely.

The Community Services Committee of Unifor Local 444 will be collecting bikes to refurbish them and give them to local children who would not be able to have one otherwise.

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex will be collecting used appliances, power tools, hand tools, tables, lamps, faucets, toilets, sinks, doors and windows.

Recycling Makes Cents will be collecting old tires that are off the rims, metal batteries and paint. They will also collect old magazines and books.

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul will be collecting gently used clothing, accessories and shoes.

The event runs this Saturday April 22nd from 9am to 5pm in Devonshire Mall’s parking lot near The Keg.

In addition, shoppers will also have the opportunity to visit the in-mall Green Exhibit, a collection of displays provided by local organizations to educate the public on the topic of green initiatives.

This year participating organizations will include the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Computers for Kids, École secondaire de Lamothe-Cadillac, Native Trees and Plants, Recycling Makes Cents, Bikes for Kids (Unifor Local 444), City of Windsor, Crime Stoppers, Essex Regional Conservation Authority (ERCA), Detroit River Canadian Cleanup (DRCC), Habitat for Humanity Windsor, Best Buy Mobile, and Green Sun Rising.

Environmental stability and accountability is an important touchpoint for Devonshire Mall.

“We believe that a responsible team, determination and a belief in the need to improve not only our immediate environment but our community is important to any sustainability program,” says General Manager, Chris Savard. “Working together for a greener tomorrow has been an important component to our success.”

More information can be found at devonshiremall.com.