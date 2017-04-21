OvercastNow
Friday April 21st, 2017

Summer Festivals
Windsor’s Fork & Cork Festival returns to the riverfront this summer for their 6th year.

Taking place on July 7th, 8th and 9th it will feature five regional wineries with over 30 different varietals available to sample, five local breweries, and ten restaurants from our region showcasing their culinary prowess.

Friday night headliners are Fuel and The Trews, with Tonic and Finger Eleven taking to the stage Saturday evening.

Tickets are $15 for Friday, $15 for Saturday and $10 on Sunday. A weekend pass is $25.

Find more information and ticket information on their website here.

