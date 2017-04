Last updated: Friday April 14th, 8:19pm

A fire in Walkerville displaced seven people Friday afternoon.

It broke out in an apartment at 319 Chilver, and took about an hour to bring under control.

Investigators say it started in the bedroom area of a heater. The exact cause is undetermined.

Damage is set at $75,000 and damage to the exposure of 309 Chilver is set at $40,000.