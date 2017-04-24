The final Run for Rocky has raised $104,000 with money still coming in.

This brings the total revenue raised through the five events now totals $383,000.00. Windsor Pride received 25% of these funds to help keep their doors open. Since the inception of Run for Rocky the need for their services has grown exponentially.

The Campana Family committed five years to hosting the event in Rocky’s memory in order to create change through education about Diversity issues in the Windsor Essex County community.

A legacy fund will continue to financially support Gay Straight Alliances in high schools in the Windsor Essex County area for many years to come. This funding program is the only funding model for GSA’s in Canada of its kind.