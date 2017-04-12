Mostly CloudyNow
Wednesday April 12th, 2017

Posted at 11:56am

LaSalle
A woman has been arrested and charged after Fentanyl was seized in LaSalle.

Police say that on April 11th, 2017, officers conducted a drug investigation into Fentanyl powder.  As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old Amherstburg woman was arrested and charged with possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Officers seized 130 capsules of Fentanyl from the female with an approximate street value of $9,100. She has also been charged with four counts of breaching conditions of a recognizance of bail.

During the investigation, a 24-year-old Windsor man was also arrested and charged with breaching a condition of a recognizance of bail.

Both individuals were held in custody for a bail hearing.

