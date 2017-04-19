The Town of Essex is holding their 3rd annual community spring clean up on Saturday, May 6th.

“Spring is the perfect time to renew our commitment to a clean and tidy community,” says Doug Sweet, Director of Community Services. “We hope that people will join us at one of four key locations at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 to pick up complimentary gloves, bags and maps. This will be an organized cleanup, followed by food and refreshments at each location to thank participants for their teamwork.”

All four urban centres are participating in this event, rain or shine. The key locations are Colchester Centre – Colchester Harbour Park, Essex Centre – Essex Railway Station and Heritage Gardens Park, Harrow Centre – Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre, and McGregor Centre – McGregor Community Centre.

“Taking pride in our residential properties and downtown commercial districts is an important step towards strengthening our community,” says Sweet.

The Community Spring Clean Up is an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, meet other members of the community, and help to tidy up our town for the good weather ahead.