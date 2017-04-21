The Town of Essex will display its Canadian pride on July 29th, 2017 when it hosts “Get Your Red and White ON” – a one-day celebration of Colchester’s 225th anniversary as part of the rich cultural legacy of Ontario’s and Canada’s 150 years.

“This special celebration aims to connect residents and visitors to the historical and cultural roots of Colchester, the oldest English settlement in Upper Canada south of the Niagara region,” says Doug Sweet, Director of Corporate Services.

Dating back to the late 18th century, settlement in the Colchester area began shortly after the American Revolution, accelerating after 1792 with the arrival of former British soldiers and loyalists along the north shore of Lake Erie.

The event will take place at Colchester Park starting at 11am with children’s activities and a beach volleyball tournament. Event planning is still underway but participants can expect a family-friendly day of musical entertainment and historical commemoration that ends with a spectacular display of fireworks over the lake.

“Get Your Red and White ON” has been made possible thanks to funding from the Province of Ontario. Through the Ontario 150 Community Celebration Program, Essex has been awarded $41,260 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation.