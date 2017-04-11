The Town of Leamington received a $10,000 donation from the Essex Power Corporation Youth in Community Fund.

“We thank Essex Power Corporation for their continued support and generous sponsorship to our recreational programs and cultural activities for our Leamington Youth,” said Terry Symons, Manager of Recreation at the Municipality of Leamington. “Through the Youth in Community Fund, we have been able to provide our Grade 9 students with the opportunity to participate in fitness activities through memberships to the Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex. This along with the Grade 5 in Motion swim pass and public skating events have been funded, allowing for many to get active.”