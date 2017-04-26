EnWin is sending out a warning to customers to be on the lookout for a potential door-to-door scammer, trying to gain access to homes by claiming to be an EnWin representative.

The warning follows a series of calls to EnWin this afternoon, from customers reporting that someone had tried to gain access to their homes by identifying themselves as EnWin representatives, and saying they needed access to the home to test the water, to find out if they needed to install a water filter.

The strangers did not have identification, so the customers did not let them into their homes. Instead, they closed the door and called EnWin to report it.

“That was the right thing to do,” said Barbara Peirce Marshall, ENWIN’s Manager of Corporate Communications. “Because these customers were vigilant and aware, we will be able to notify Windsor Police Services, and they will also be on the lookout for door-to-door scammers.”

They say that it is very race to visit door-to-door. If it is necessary, the utility will notify customers in advance, by phone or in writing, or both.