A two-vehicle crash on the 401 Saturday morning is believed caused by a third vehicle that fled the scene.

OPP say that it happened around 8:10am in the eastbound lanes of the highway east of Essex County Road 25 in Lakeshore.

Witnesses report an aggressively driven white Chevrolet struck a blue Buick, forcing it into a GMC pickup truck, causing the GMC to rollover.

Minor injuries were sustained by the lone driver in the GMC, and the driver of the Buick was not injured.

The involved white Chevrolet that left the scene should have sustained damage to the drivers’ side rear portion of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police Lakeshore Detachment at 519-728-1810.