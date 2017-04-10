A Tecumseh Man has been charged after a two vehicle crash in the town on April 9th.

OPP say it happened around 5pm n on Manning road near Tecumseh Road.

A grey Chevrolet and a black Hyundai were involved in a minor collision and the driver of the Hyundai exhibited signs of impairment.

The driver was subsequently arrested and his vehicle impounded.

Darrell Maxwell, age 65 has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and care or control of a motor vehicle exceed 80 milligrams of alcohol and will appear in a Windsor court on April 26th, 2017 to answer to the charges.