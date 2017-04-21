A Windsor man is facing a lengthy list of charges after he took off from police.

OPP say that just before 9:30am on April 4th, 2017 they attempted to stop a suspected impaired driver operating a grey Nissan on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

Police say that driver acknowledged them, but failed to pull his vehicle over.

The driver exited at Highway 77 travelling at the speed limit but still not complying with the officer’s instructions to pull over.

The vehicle entered Comber and after making several turns onto local roads with the officer behind quickly sped up and fled the area.

Police continued to follow at a safe distance but disengaged given the driver’s behaviour and public safety concerns.

A short time later, a Lakeshore resident contacted police reporting that a vehicle had entered their laneway and the driver advised his vehicle had broken down.

Police in the area attended the residence to find the same vehicle and driver that had fled from them earlier.

Robert Ladouceur, age 49 of Windsor was arrested and charged with three counts of fail to comply with recognizance, two counts of driving while disqualified, flight while pursued by peace officer, two counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance, driving while suspended, failing to stop for police and three counts of motor vehicle registration violations.