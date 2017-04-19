The Downtown Windsor BIA is hosting the first-ever Memorial Cup Ball Hockey Tournament on Saturday May 20th.

The 3 on 3 tournament will take place between 9am to 6pm on Chatham Street East and West and will feature two rinks hosting a total of 12 teams on Chatham Street East and West, and each team is guaranteed two games.

Registration is open to adult (18+) corporate and community teams. The cost to enter a team is $250 and includes a free burger and beverage for each participant. Proceeds from the event will support of The Downtown Mission.

The tournament coincides with the City’s 125th Anniversary celebrations and the main prize is six tickets to the Final Game of the 2017 MasterCard Memorial Cup at the WFCU Centre on Sunday, May 28th, 2017.

“The Downtown Windsor BIA is thrilled to have received the support of the CHL and to host the inaugural Memorial Cup Ball Hockey Tournament,” said DWBIA Chair Larry Horwitz. “This is an exciting initiative and one that will garner a great deal of interest and support.”

Hockey enthusiasts, fans and players are encouraged to register their teams as spots are limited. Forms and rules can be downloaded here and registration closes on Monday, May 8th, 2017.