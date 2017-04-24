Windsor Police are looking to identify this person.

Police say that around 3:15am on Monday April 24th, 2017 the suspect entered the Shoppers on Tecumseh Road West at Banwell Road.

They say that his identity concealed with clothing, and that he held a knife and used violence to force an employee to a back room and demanded cash.

The suspect quickly left the store with a quantity of money.

He is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old, 5’4, with a medium build, and glasses. He was last seen wearing light coloured hooded sweatshirt under a dark waist length coat, dark pants, dark boots

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.