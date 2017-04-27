Windsor Police are looking to identify this person.

Police say that on Thursday April 20th, 2017, they began an investigation into a report of counterfeit currency being passed at two separate business in Windsor.

The incidents took place at a convenience store in the 2700 block of Howard Avenue and at a restaurant in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

In these incidents the suspect allegedly passed counterfeit US $50 bills.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.