Windsor police laid a number of charges during a RIDE program Friday evening.
Police say in total 295 vehicles were stopped, with two seven day suspensions and two 90 day suspensions...
A six-month investigation by Amherstburg Police has resulted in a Windsor woman being charged with multiple counts of fraud and theft.
Police say that they have arrested and charged 52-year-old Audrey...
Megadeth will make their debut at The Colosseum on Wednesday, July 5th at 8pm with special guests Meshuggah.
It was over 30 years ago that lead singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine...
Last updated: Sunday April 30th, 7:57am
Four people were sent to hospital after a crash on Highway 3.
It happened around 9:15am east of Walker Road in Tecumseh.
According to the OPP, a...
The City of Windsor warns that their Parking Enforcement Officers will be in East Windsor this week cracking down on illegal stopping and parking around school zones.
The latest enforcement blitz...
EnWin is sending out a warning to customers to be on the lookout for a potential door-to-door scammer, trying to gain access to homes by claiming to be an EnWin...
Changes are coming to the bus stops at Tecumseh Mall, to combine two routes at one bus stop.
The first bus that arrives at these combined stops will pull up to...
The St. Clair College Design Technician Program held their annual Fashion Show, this year called “Atelier.”
The fashion show gives the students of the program a chance to show their work...
