Sunday April 30th, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

Several Charges Laid During Late Night RIDE Program In Windsor

Windsor police laid a number of charges during a RIDE program Friday evening. Police say in total 295 vehicles were stopped, with two seven day suspensions and two 90 day suspensions...

Windsor Woman Charged With 50 Counts Of Fraud/Theft

A six-month investigation by Amherstburg Police has resulted in a Windsor woman being charged with multiple counts of fraud and theft. Police say that they have arrested and charged 52-year-old Audrey...

Megadeth To Perform At The Colosseum

Megadeth will make their debut at The Colosseum on Wednesday, July 5th at 8pm with special guests Meshuggah. It was over 30 years ago that lead singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine...

UPDATED: Four Sent To Hospital, Two Arrested After Crash On Highway 3

Last updated: Sunday April 30th, 7:57am Four people were sent to hospital after a crash on Highway 3. It happened around 9:15am east of Walker Road in Tecumseh. According to the OPP, a...

Parking Enforcement Blitz Moves To East Windsor

The City of Windsor warns that their Parking Enforcement Officers will be in East Windsor this week cracking down on illegal stopping and parking around school zones. The latest enforcement blitz...

EnWin Warning Customers To Be On The Lookout For A Potential Door-To-Door Scammer

EnWin is sending out a warning to customers to be on the lookout for a potential door-to-door scammer, trying to gain access to homes by claiming to be an EnWin...

Changes To Bus Stops At Tecumseh Mall

Changes are coming to the bus stops at Tecumseh Mall, to combine two routes at one bus stop. The first bus that arrives at these combined stops will pull up to...

PHOTOS: St. Clair College Annual Student Fashion Show

The St. Clair College Design Technician Program held their annual Fashion Show, this year called “Atelier.” The fashion show gives the students of the program a chance to show their work...

