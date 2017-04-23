Last updated: Sunday April 23rd, 2:38pm
A 32-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder after an incident in Leamington.
OPP say that around 2:50am on April 16th, 2017 they were called...
Handout photo
From death row to suicide, one local director came home to capture some beauty in darkness.
Growing up in Amherstburg, Gavin Michael Booth is no stranger to Boblo Island. As...
Last updated: Sunday April 23rd, 2:39pm
A crash between a car and a motorcycle closed a section of Highway 3 for several hours Tuesday.
OPP say that it happened around 7:30am on...
Tim Hortons is coming to Caesars Windsor this summer.
Lagill Enterprises Inc., is owned by local franchisees Mark and Evelyn Lalovich and Vicky and Lyle Smith. They have been franchisees for...
Amherstburg Fire Photo
Emergency crews in Amherstburg are at the scene of a two vehicle crash.
It happened in the 9500 block of Walker.
One person suffered with non life threatening...
Last updated: Sunday April 23rd, 2:38pm
A suspect believed to have been involved in a stabbing at a South Windsor motel over the weekend has turned himself in.
Police say they were...
A 28-year-old Windsor man is facing several charges after a three vehicle crash in West Windsor, Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of College Avenue and Campbell Avenue...
A Windsor woman has been charged after a stabbing incident.
Police say that just after 7am on Wednesday April 19th, 2017 they were called to the 600 block of Pelissier Street.
When...
Last updated: Sunday April 23rd, 2:38pm
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at an Erie Street restaurant.
Fire crews were called around 5:15pm to the restaurant near the intersection of Erie and Parent...
Michael Montminy of Tilbury has made good on a very BIG promise to his wife Trish. “When we were just dating more than 22 years ago, I told Trish that...
A new festival is in the works for Ottawa Street this summer.
The Full Moon Festival takes place on June 9th and 10th on our street and in the park.
The festival...
Windsor police laid a number of charges during a RIDE program Friday evening.
Police say in total 295 vehicles were stopped, with two seven day suspensions and two 90 day suspensions...
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously