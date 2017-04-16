Partly CloudyNow
Sunday April 16th, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

PHOTOS: 27th Annual Gourmet Wine & Food Gala Celebrates Canadian Cuisine

Canadian Cuisine was celebrated Friday evening at St. Clair Centre for the Arts at the 27th Annual Gourmet Wine & Food Gala. This year’s gala celebrated Canada’s 150th birthday in style...

Four Local Realtors Named Among The Best Agents In The Industry

Last updated: Friday April 14th, 11:35pm Four Windsor-based realtors have been named as some of Canada’s top-performing real estate agents. Paul Germanese of Royal LePage Binder Real Estate and Brad Bondy and Brady...

UPDATED: Fatal Accident In Amherstburg

Amherstburg Police photo Last updated: Friday April 14th, 11:35pm Amherstburg police confirm that they are investigating a fatal two vehicle accident at the intersection on Simcoe Street and Meloche Road. The driver of...

UPDATED: Fire On Sandwich Street

Windsor Fire photo Last updated: Friday April 14th, 11:36pm It took close to 12 hours for firefighters to put out a house fire in the 3400 block of Sandwich Street. It broke out...

Rib Fest Returns On A New Weekend

Anna Millerman/windsoriteDOTca The Windsor Rib Fest returns this summer on a new weekend. Hosted by Northern Heat Rib Series this year’s festival takes place at the Riverfront Festival Plaza June 2nd to 4th. The...

Night Markets Return To Walkerville For 4th Year

A summer time favorite is returning to Walkerville for a fourth year. The Walkerville Night Market, renamed the Willistead Night Market, will return for four Friday evenings: May, June, September and...

UPDATED: Fentanyl Seized In LaSalle

Last updated: Friday April 14th, 11:35pm A woman has been arrested and charged after Fentanyl was seized in LaSalle. Police say that on April 11th, 2017, officers conducted a drug investigation into...

Charges Laid In Child Pornography Investigation

In early 2017 the Windsor Police say that they received information which commenced an investigation in relation to child pornography. On Tuesday April 11th, 2017 members from their I.C.E. Unit, along with officers from LaSalle...

Windsor Residents Win $100,000 With ENCORE

Jason Brennan and Maria Katzner of Windsor won $100,000 with ENCCORE after matching six of the seven winning numbers on their ENCORE selection. The pair also won $4 from their...

UPDATED: Police Investigating Vicious Dog Attack

Police in LaSalle are investigating a vicious dog attack that occurred around 7pm on Thursday, April 13th in the area of Carnegie and Olcott. Police say that a black and white...

