Sunday April 9th, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

Driver Arrested With Over Four Times Legal Alcohol Limit

A Windsor woman was arrested with over four times the legal amount of alcohol in her system. Police say that just before 11pm on Sunday April 2nd, 2017 they were called...

Male Arrested After Multiple Thefts From Patrons And Employees Of Downtown Businesses

A Windsor man has been arrested after multiple thefts from patrons and employees of  businesses in downtown Windsor. Police say that around 3pm on Monday April 3rd, 2017 they were called...

Police Remind Public To Use Caution With Door-To-Door Solicitors

Windsor Police are issuing a warning about door-to-door solicitors after an incident on Friday, March 31st, 2017. Police say that around 6:45pm, two men knocked at the front door of a...

Police Lay Charges After Fatal Motorcycle Collision

Windsor Police have laid charges after a 17-year-old male was struck by a van and killed while on his motorcycle. The accident happened back on Thursday March 9th, 2017 around 10:20pm...

Opening Friday: First No Frills Store In Windsor

Windsor’s first No Frills will hold its grand opening this Friday morning in the former BOX store located at 3975 Wyandotte Street East. The new Tony & Kathy’s No Frills is...

Police Investigation Leads To Arrests And Seizure Of Suspected Fentanyl Powder

A drug trafficking investigation by Windsor Police has lead to the arrest of two people. Police say that at approximately 5:45 pm on Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 officers executed a search...

Historic Walkerville Bank To Close

windsoriteDOTca file photo After 127 years in Olde Walkerville, an historic bank is closing. The CIBC Branch at 415 Devonshire Road is closing on Friday, April 7th, 2017. The branch is being moved...

PHOTOS: 27th Annual Gourmet Wine & Food Gala Celebrates Canadian Cuisine

Canadian Cuisine was celebrated Friday evening at St. Clair Centre for the Arts at the 27th Annual Gourmet Wine & Food Gala. This year’s gala celebrated Canada’s 150th birthday in style...

