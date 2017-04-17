he Detroit Tigers have teamed up with the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Canadian fans, their families and friends to a special event on June 14th, 2017, when the Detroit Tigers pay tribute to baseball fans living across the border, by giving fans the opportunity to watch their favourite team while supporting a local charity close to home.

This year’s event marks the seventh time that the Tigers have teamed up with a local charity to put together a “Canadian Tigers Fan Package.” The highlight of this ticket package is a unique Canadian Tigers fan Baseball Hat.

Funds raised from this event support the Sole Focus Project, a campaign focused on providing education, training and awareness about mental health. With one in five Canadians personally affected by a mental illness during their lifetime, it has never been more important to take a stand for mental health.

Visit www.tigers.com/canadian to purchase your special ticket package, which includes a game ticket, a special Canadian Tigers Fan Baseball Hat and a $5 donation to the Sole Focus Project.

To order Group tickets (15 or more)contact Joe Clasman at 313-471-2237, or by e-mail at [email protected]