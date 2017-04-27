The Cypher Systems Group Greenway was officially opened on Thursday.

The abandoned rail line was first donated to the Essex Region Conservation Foundation in 2003. In 2012, the Foundation launched its TrailON! campaign, which raised over $1 million dollars to undertake trail development. The Cypher Systems Group Greenway stretches 22 kilometres, from the urban centre of Essex to the Town of Amherstburg and intersects with the existing Chrysler Canada Greenway in McGregor, the site of the grand opening.

Caesars Windsor made an initial contribution of $25,000 to kick off the campaign. Contributions of $250,000 from Cypher Systems Group, $100,000 from the Town of Essex and many other corporate and individual donations enabled the Essex Region Conservation Foundation to be approved for up to $500,000 in funding through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) for the trail renovation.

The Town of Amherstburg also announced their own contribution of $100,000 on Thursday.