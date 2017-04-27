OPP have now laid criminal charges against two men after a serious crash on Highway 3 on April 26, 2017.

The crash sent four people to hospital with injuries varying from serious to life-threatening when a Lexus and a Volkswagen collided head on between Walker Road and Sexton Side Road at approximately 9:15am.

Satvir Singh, age 21 of Windsor has been charged with two counts of careless use of a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a weapon, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition, two counts of occupant of a motor vehicle knowing firearm present, and possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with.

Tariq Elamin, age 27 of Toronto has been charged with two counts of careless use of a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a weapon, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition, two counts of occupant of a motor vehicle knowing firearm present, possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with and carry concealed weapon.

Both have been remanded into custody at hospital while being treated for their injuries.

Police say that Marcel Boucher, Age 70, And Linda Boucher, Age 66 Both of Essex, Ontario remain in hospital with serious to life threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

The collision is still under investigation by the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators.