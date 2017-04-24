The annual Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers “Shred don’t Share and Take Back Your Drugs” event held this past Saturday at Devonshire Mall was the mist successful to date.

“This year’s event blew away all of our expectations. By noon we had received more drop offs than both events that we held last year, and it did not slow down. In total, we estimate that more than 10 pounds narcotics, with a street value of $50,000 to $55,000 were dropped off. This included Percocet & Fentanyl Patches, some of the very drugs that we are heavily targeting at the moment,” Program Manage Tyler Lamphier.

In addition to accepting medications, First Stop Service shredded almost 400 boxes of sensitive documents. Shredding was provided at a donation of $8 per box, with the proceeds going to help support the Crime Stoppers program.

“Making sure that your identity is secure is one of the key reasons behind why so many decided to drop off documents today. It is so easy for thieves to get information from receipts or statements that can lead to stolen identity that we need to be very careful about what we do with our documents that we are trying to get rid of,” said Lamphier.

First Stop Services, located at the corner of McDougal and Erie Street, will be accepting document until Friday, April 28th at the cost of $8 a box with the mention Crime Stoppers.

“While we offer these events whenever possible, the public should know that anytime they have unwanted or expired medication, they can take them into pharmacies for disposal for free. Getting these medications to proper disposal will eliminate the risk that they will end up on the street,” said Lamphier, “That is the main message that we hope to get out at events like today.”