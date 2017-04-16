Written by For The Love of Paws:

Will is a 10 month – 1 year old, 60 pound Lab Mix.

From his foster family,

Will is such a happy and friendly boy who loves everyone he meets. He is good with dogs big and small but would do best with another confident playful dog as he is a very active and playful pup. He is also quite happy just being with his people and his toys and would also do very well as the only dog. He is good with cats (even grumpy ones lol). He has been very good meeting childen on leash, he loves them but needs to sometimes be reminded to stay calm around them as he’s still young himself. He is very tolerant with them, once he is shown how to behave around them he would be an amazing family dog. He has no problems sharing bones and toys with other dogs and will let you take anything from him. He loves being outside with his people or alone, he does not bark much and stays out of trouble. He is learning some house manners and is catching on remarkably quick. When invited tho he loves cuddling on the couch with you and will lay on your lap awaiting his massage. (watch that tongue tho, he’s a kisser!) He walks very well with the help of a Gentle Leader head harness. He likes his walks but by far his favourite things are his toys, he loves to fetch them for you, and chewing, he will sit quietly on his bed chewing for hours in the evening while you relax. He is still young and can be excitable but has such a good heart and willingness to please. He’ll make someone a wonderful pet.