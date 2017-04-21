A Windsor man is facing charges aftertobacco was seized earlier this week.

OPP say that on Thursday April 20th, 2017 they executed a search warrant at a business in the 1700 block of Tecumseh Road West.

A total of 36,000 grams of contraband SHISHA tobacco was seized along with several thousands of dollars in Canadian currency.

Mohamed-Hussein Haidar of Windsor is charged with trafficking in contraband tobacco, possession of other tobacco for resale, and possession of other tobacco greater than 1 kilogram.