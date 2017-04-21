OvercastNow
10 °C
50 °F
Partly CloudyFri
12 °C
55 °F		Mostly CloudySat
13 °C
55 °F		ClearSun
18 °C
64 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday April 21st, 2017

Posted at 3:55pm

Crime
Print Friendly

A Windsor man is facing charges aftertobacco was seized earlier this week.

OPP say that on Thursday April 20th, 2017 they executed a search warrant at a business in the 1700 block of Tecumseh Road West.

A total of 36,000 grams of contraband SHISHA tobacco was seized along with several thousands of dollars in Canadian currency.

Mohamed-Hussein Haidar of Windsor  is charged with trafficking in contraband tobacco, possession of other tobacco for resale, and possession of other tobacco greater than 1 kilogram.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.