The City of Windsor is seeking input on their Draft Community Energy Plan.

They want to know if Windsorites think that the Community Energy Plan will succeed in creating a smart energy future for Windsor. The Community Energy Plan will be moving forward to City Council in July for final approval.

You can learn more about the Community Energy Plan here and then take the survey here, and let them know what you think.

As an added incentive to give your feedback, participants get a chance to win a family 4 pack to Adventure Bay Family Water Park. Contest is available until Thursday, May 5th, 2017