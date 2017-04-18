Mostly CloudyNow
Tuesday April 18th, 2017

Posted at 7:48pm

City News
Spots fields in the city are set to open in just a few weeks.

Sports fields are expected to open May 6th for baseball, while all others are scheduled to open May 13th, weather permitting.

The city is asking that users refrain from using the fields, as the turf needs time to mature and to allow pre-season maintenance to occur; using the fields when they are closed or without a permit may be subject to a fine for unauthorized use.

For questions about specific sport fields, permits and permissions to use, please call Jim Golab, Seasonal and Sport Facilitator, at 519-253-2300 ext. 2714

