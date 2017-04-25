ClearNow
Tuesday April 25th, 2017

Posted at 7:22pm

City News
The winter of 2016-17 may go down as one of the greenest in Windsor’s history, but the City’s Snow Angels were still out and about when needed.

The city says that despite the low snow totals, 35 individuals signed up to volunteer for the program. Many of those volunteers agreed to take on multiple addresses, resulting in more than 97 residents receiving assistance.

All registered volunteers this year were entered into a draw to win a free iPad or one of two $50 Rec Express Cards. Neil McEachrane won the iPad, and Wayne Pawluk and Sodiq Shofoluwe won the $50 Rec Express Cards.

