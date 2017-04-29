OvercastNow
7 °C
45 °F
OvercastSat
8 °C
46 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormSun
18 °C
64 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormMon
19 °C
66 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Saturday April 29th, 2017

Posted at 7:45am

City News
Print Friendly

The Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society will recognize Sunday, April 30th, 2017, as International No Spank Day with an event to take place on Saturday, April 29th at Devonshire Mall.

From 9:30am to 6pm, Te Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid will be there with community partners providing information on parenting tips and discipline strategies to raise children successfully without hitting and hurting. There will be character walk-abouts, children’s activities and prizes.

They will also ask parents to take the This Is A No Hit Zone Pledge.

It takes place across from Shoppers and the Cinema.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.