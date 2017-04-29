The Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society will recognize Sunday, April 30th, 2017, as International No Spank Day with an event to take place on Saturday, April 29th at Devonshire Mall.

From 9:30am to 6pm, Te Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid will be there with community partners providing information on parenting tips and discipline strategies to raise children successfully without hitting and hurting. There will be character walk-abouts, children’s activities and prizes.

They will also ask parents to take the This Is A No Hit Zone Pledge.

It takes place across from Shoppers and the Cinema.