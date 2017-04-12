In early 2017 the Windsor Police say that they received information which commenced an investigation in relation to child pornography.



On Tuesday April 11th, 2017 members from their I.C.E. Unit, along with officers from LaSalle Police, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 6800 block of Malden Road.



As a result of that action, officers seized a quantity of computers / electronic storage devices.



Two adult men were arrested at the residence without incident.



Michael Hardstone, a 46-year-old man from LaSalle, is charged with one count of Accessing Child Pornography and two counts of Possessing Child Pornography.



Roger Maillet, a 48-year-old man from LaSalle, is charged with one count of Possessing Child Pornography .

The offences appear to be internet related, and police say to-date none of the involved children appear to have local connections.

