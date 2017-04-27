Changes are coming to the bus stops at Tecumseh Mall, to combine two routes at one bus stop.
The first bus that arrives at these combined stops will pull up to the sign and the next bus will pull in behind the first bus.
The following permanent changes will take place this week:
- The Westbound Crosstown 2 will share the existing bus stop with the Northbound Lauzon 10.
- The Westbound Ottawa 4 will share the existing bus stop with the Westbound Transway 1C.
- The Eastbound Ottawa 4 will share the existing bus stop with the Eastbound Transway 1C.
- The Southbound Lauzon 10 will remain in the current location.
