The Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village is facing potential closure due to high hydro bills.

“Staff at the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village reached out to the NDP to tell us that they are receiving hydro bills so high that don’t know if they can keep the museum doors open,” said Essex MPP Taras Natyshak. “By privatizing Hydro One and hiking the cost of hydro bills, the Wynne government has squeezed an important piece of heritage in my community. How did Wynne let it come to this?”

The museum reports that they cannot hire needed staff and they can’t grow their Children’s Education program to reach more students in the region. They have put exhibition design on the back burner and much-needed capital projects have been put on hold.

“Due to the increase in hydro bills, particularly the delivery and global adjustment costs, we have been put in a position of questioning whether the museum can sustain itself and continue to operate in the public trust of Canada, hosting our classic car collection and heritage homes,” said museum official Megan Meloche. “Our bookkeeper is forced to choose who can be paid at which time, because we simply do not have the revenue to keep us afloat.”