Police are looking for two suspects after bear spray was used at a downtown apartment building.

Around 10pm, Sunday, Windsor Police officers were called to an apartment building in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue for an assault that had just occurred. Police were told that a security guard was assaulted and someone had discharged pepper spray in the lobby.

Police learned that a man and women were struggling to enter the building while a number of people prevented them to get inside. During the altercation, the man allegedly discharged bear spray or a similar noxious substance at a woman. The security guard came to assist and was also assaulted by one of the suspects.

The suspects fled the area.

The male suspect is described as white, 40-50 years old, 5’7, thin build, shaved head with a grey goatee. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve windbreaker, white pants, and white running shoes.

The female suspect is described as white, 30’s, 5’2, medium build, long black hair, neck tattoo, wearing beige t-shirt, blue jeans and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).