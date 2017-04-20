An alert neighbour gets credit for stopping a break and enter on Tuesday, April 19th, 2017.

Police say that just after noon they were called to o a suspicious male in the rear yard of a residence in the 800 block of Homedale.

The alert neighbour advised that they observed a suspicious male, carrying a back pack and riding a bike, walk into the rear yard of their neighbour’s house.

Officers arrived and observed the suspect crawling into the basement window and he was quickly placed under arrest.

Investigation revealed that the bike he arrived on was also stolen and he was found to be in possession of break and enter tools. Officers also seized a laptop computer and other electronics which were found in the suspect’s backpack.

William Darrow, a 38-year-old male from Windsor is charged with break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, and possession of stolen property.