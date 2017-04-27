An alert motorist helped police locate impaired drive on April 26th, 2017.

Police say that around 10:20pm they received a report from a motorist advising of a possible impaired driver on Lesperance Road in the Town of Tecumseh.

The concerned caller told police that they had observed a black Ford truck weaving on the roadway, driving through a red light and driving onto a sidewalk, before pulling into a church parking lot.

Police quickly located the driver and vehicle. The driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Curtis Verbridge, age 28 of Tecumseh, Ontario has been charged with drive motor vehicle while ability impaired and driver motor vehicle in excess of 80 milligrams of alcohol and will appear in a Windsor courtroom on May 11th, 2017

His driver licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded.