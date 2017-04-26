Adventure Bay, Chimczuk Museum, Art Gallery of Windsor and Rogues Gallery will join forces for Free Comic Book Day on May 6th.

Rogues Gallery celebrates its twelfth Free Comic Book Day by again teaming up with its neighbours to make this year’s event a true community extravaganza.

Starting at 11am, comic enthusiasts can obtain three free comics from Rogues and walk – or fly – to Adventure Bay, Chimczuk Museum and Art Gallery of Windsor to pick up a fourth, fifth and sixth book. Collect all six while supplies last.

Regular Saturday hours are in effect for the water park (10am to 8pm), so splash seekers can access Adventure Bay at the regular time before the comic giveaways begin at 11am.

Each recipient of a free comic at Adventure Bay will also receive a two-for-one admission coupon (valid until the end of May, while supplies last).

In addition to the free artistic literature and the opportunity to rub shoulders with the defenders of the universe, visitors can also enjoy free admission to both the Chimczuk Museum and Art Gallery of Windsor throughout the day.