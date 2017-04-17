Mostly CloudyNow
Monday April 17th, 2017

Posted at 7:26pm

City News
MTO Website

Work is about to get underway to replace the Highway 40 bridge over Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

The work will involve a temporary full closure of Highway 40 at the interchange and all interchange ramps starting on April 18th and lasting for eight months. A local roads detour will be in place during the temporary closure.

On April 29th, 2017 Highway 401 between Kent Bridge and Bloomfield Roads will be closed to all traffic from 8pm until 10am on April 30th, 2017 for the demolition of the Highway 40 structure. All traffic will follow the posted detour route.

Starting on April 30th, 2017 eastbound and westbound traffic will be moved into a single lane configuration on the existing westbound lanes between Charing Cross and Mull roads until the late fall.

