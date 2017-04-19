Details of events and displays for the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup were announced Wednesday morning.

The Corporal A.P. Grenon and Canadian Veterans Memorial rinks at the WFCU Centre will appropriately house a number of military-themed displays derived locally from the Canadian Riverside Minor Hockey will be showcased and the Hockey Hall of Fame will also

have a miniature museum with a collection of recognizable trophies on display.

The “Mopar Fan Zone” will be located in the Greenshield Rink and will include interactive and static displays from Rogers, Chrysler, Scouts Canada and Parks Canada where fans can test their hockey skills with shooting accuracy, hardest shot, goalie challenges and more.

The AM800 Community Rink will become the “Molson Hockey House”, featuring food and drink, giant screens and live entertainment before and after every game. Bands slated to perform include Greatest Hits Live, United Snakes, Bigg Wiggle, Mistaken Identity, Dream Catcher, The Funk Junkies, The Ciao Band, White Noise, Time Line and Nemesis.

These exhibits will operate from May 19th to May 28th. There is no admission charge and you don’t need a 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup game ticket to enter.

The CHL alumni game will be played Saturday May 27th at 2pm in the main bowl of the WFCU Centre. Reserved tickets are $15.00+HST and will be available at www.wfcu-centre.com starting April 20th. Partial proceeds will benefit a legacy project in association with Smilezone, the charity founded by Adam Graves and Scott Bachly dedicated to putting smiles on the faces of children facing health challenges.