Thursday April 13th, 2017

Posted at 2:31pm

Business
The all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was named the best minivan in Popular Mechanics’ annual Automotive Excellence Awards.

To select the award winners, Popular Mechanics editors drive all the relevant class contenders over the course of the year, then pick the vehicle that they feel transcends the competition.

“Over three decades, Chrysler has refined the category it invented, arriving at the current standard for minivan excellence,” said Ezra Dyer, automotive editor at Popular Mechanics. “The Pacifica looks sleek and low-slung without committing the unforgivable minivan sin of trying too hard. Other vans have disappearing third rows, but the Pacifica can hide its second row, too, instantly transforming from luxury people-mover to capacious cargo van.”

